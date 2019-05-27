Astros' Carlos Correa: Gets holiday off

Correa will sit Monday against the Cubs, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa played every game in April and sits for just the second time in May. He's bounced back from a poor 2018 campaign to hit .295/.360/.547 through 50 games. Alex Bregman slides over to shortstop in his absence.

