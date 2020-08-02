Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to Rome, manager Dusty Baker said that Correa is just getting a maintenance day after he started in each of the Astros' first eight games. Before going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 5-4 loss, Correa had but together a seven-game hitting streak to begin the campaign. Jack Mayfield will enter the lineup in place of Correa, starting at shortstop and batting eighth.