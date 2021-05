Correa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-2 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Correa took Trevor Bauer deep in the sixth inning, giving Houston a lead that they did not relinquish. The shortstop's long ball was his seventh this season and accounted for his 23rd RBI. Correa is slashing .269/.333/.440 over 201 plate appearances.