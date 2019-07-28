Astros' Carlos Correa: Good to go Sunday

Correa (elbow) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday against the Cardinals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

In his second game back from a rib injury that sidelined him for two months, Correa busted out with a base hit and his first career grand slam before exiting in the ninth inning, when he was spiked in the right elbow. Correa downplayed the issue after the game and will be cleared to start the series finale with the treatment he received for the laceration apparently having taken care of the matter.