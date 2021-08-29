site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-carlos-correa-granted-maintenance-day | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Carlos Correa: Granted maintenance day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
He'll be getting a planned rest day after starting at shortstop in each of Houston's last 20 games while slashing .293/.386/.480 over that stretch. Aledmys Diaz will step in at shortstop for Correa.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read