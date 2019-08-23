Astros' Carlos Correa: Has encouraging MRI

Correa underwent an MRI exam Thursday that showed no structural damage to his back, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That encouraging news has Correa confident he can return to lineup in short order after an injury to the same area in 2018 limited him to 110 games. He'll shut down from baseball activities for the next few days while undergoing treatment and play a couple of minor league rehab games before rejoining the roster. That's a slightly different timetable as suggested by general manager Jeff Luhnow, who implied a return around Sept. 8, but it's safe to assume Correa will be back in an Astros uniform during the first week of September.