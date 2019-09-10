Astros' Carlos Correa: Headed for rehab stint

Correa (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa is expected to get a chance to take the field for Game 3 of Round Rock's playoff series, assuming all goes well over the next few days. His return date is still up in the air.

