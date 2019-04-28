Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits sixth homer

Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Indians.

Correa came through at the plate Saturday in a game in which the Astros registered only five hits. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a nine-game hit streak in which he is 11-for-39 with four home runs.

