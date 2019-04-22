Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits third homer

Correa went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rangers.

The home run snapped a seven-game homer-less streak for Correa, who hasn't played a big role in the team's recent surge. He entered Sunday hitting just .239 with one homer over the previous 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories