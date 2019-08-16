Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits two homers in loss

Correa went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the A's.

Correa brought the Astros within one run on two occasions with solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but unfortunately the A's pulled out on top. The multi-homer game was Correa's first of the season. Through 68 games, he's slashing .290/.366/.579 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 38 runs scored.