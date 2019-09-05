Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitting in cage

Correa (back) hit in the batting cage Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa, who has been sidelined since Aug. 20 with back soreness, said he felt no pain during Thursday's hitting session, which also included flips and tee-work. The shortstop said he's taking it slow but is still hoping to return before the end of the regular season.

