Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitting with power again

Correa said he feels good about where his body is at, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "My back feels great," the shortstop said.

Correa said he wasn't able to hit the ball harder than 105 mph last season because of his back injury, but he's feeling good after scalding a double during Thursday's game against the Marlins that apparently came off the bat at 113 mph. "That made me feel good about where my body's at right now and where my swing's at," the 24-year-old said. He slapped another two-bagger in Friday's game against the Cardinals.