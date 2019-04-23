Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers again

Correa went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Twins.

Correa's three-run blast in the seventh inning brought the Astros to within shouting distance, but for a second straight night, Houston failed to complete the comeback. The home run was Correa's second in as many games and fourth of the season.

