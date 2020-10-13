Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's ALCS Game 2 loss against the Rays.
Correa cut the deficit to two in the top of the sixth with a solo shot off Pete Fairbanks, but it didn't wind up being enough as the Astros lost their second game in a row. Still, it continues the shortstop's remarkable postseason. He's now hit five homers in eight games, the same total he recorded in 58 regular-season contests. He's slashing .423/.559/1.000, bringing his career postseason slash line to .268/.343/.536 in 58 games.