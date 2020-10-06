Correa went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Monday's ALDS Game 1 win over Oakland.

Correa tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run homer off Chris Bassitt in the top of the fourth. In the top of the seventh, with his team up 7-5, he added an insurance run with a solo homer off Lou Trivino. He extended the Astros' lead to four in the very next frame with an RBI single. The shortstop now has 14 homers in 53 career playoff games and owns a career postseason wRC+ of 128, edging out his regular-season wRC+ of 127.