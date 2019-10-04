Astros' Carlos Correa: In lineup for Game 1

Correa (back) is in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Rays on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has been out for nearly two weeks with a tight back, but he's ready to go for the start of the playoffs, batting seventh and playing shortstop. Injuries limited him to just 75 games this season, but he hit quite well when healthy, posting a .279/.358/.568 slash line.