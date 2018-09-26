Astros' Carlos Correa: In Wednesday's lineup

Correa (back) will bat third and serve as Houston's DH against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa missed the past six games due to a sore back, but he's back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale a day after the Astros clinched the division. Look for Correa to work his way back to his typical spot at shortstop over the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories