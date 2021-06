Correa went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run and a walk in Thursday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Correa's ground-rule double in the fourth inning knocked in Yuli Gurriel to begin the four-run frame. He scored in the same inning on an Abraham Toro single. The shortstop has an RBI in each of his last four games and he's slashing .294/.385/.510 in 283 plate appearances. The 26-year-old is second on the team behind Jose Altuve in home runs (12) and runs (47) and his 35 walks lead the team.