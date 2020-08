Correa went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Correa's first-inning single plated one of the three Houston runs scored in that frame. He's been the Astros' steadiest hitter in 2020 and has moved up to third in the batting order the last four games, replacing the injured Alex Bregman (hamstring). The shortstop, who has dealt with injuries the last three seasons, has appeared in all 28 games thus far and leads the team with a .300 average.