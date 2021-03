Correa batted lead off and went 3-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins.

Houston manager Dusty Baker declared Correa as a candidate to leadoff along with center fielder Myles Straw. Wednesday's start was the third time this spring that Correa has hit leadoff and the first success he's had in that role. The Astros are looking to replace George Springer atop the batting order, and Correa brings a similar offensive style as Springer, while Straw brings a speed element.