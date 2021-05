Correa went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Oakland.

Correa has turned around a rough patch earlier this month and hit safely in five straight games (7-for-17). His average dipped to .239 on May 11, but the shortstop reversed that trend and is batting .264 with 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI for the season.