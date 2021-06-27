Correa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers.
Correa broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with his 15th blast of the year, taking Detroit closer Michael Fulmer deep to left field. He's riding a seven-game hitting streak, with multi-hit efforts in three of them. A free-agent following the 2021 season, Correa is setting himself up for a big payday if he can continue to avoid the injuries that have plagued him in the past. He's slashing .305/.399/.540 in 316 plate appearances, adding 19 doubles and a team-leading 41 walks.