Correa will start at shortstop and lead off Thursday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa will be the fourth different Astros player to get a look out of the leadoff role since the team's regular table setter, Jose Altuve (illness), was placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 14. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, manager Dusty Baker said that Altuve could be back from the IL this weekend or early next week, so Correa's stay atop the lineup will likely be brief. Through his first 72 plate appearances of the season, Correa is slashing .273/.333/.470 with three home runs and seven RBI.