Astros' Carlos Correa: Likely headed to IL

Correa (back) is expected to require a trip to the 10-day injured list, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa wasn't available to the media prior to Tuesday's matchup, but skipper AJ Hinch finally shed some light on Correa's status, stating that it's likely his star shortstop will need a stint on the IL. This would put him on track to return near the end of August if he's able to come back after the 10-day minimum.