Astros' Carlos Correa: Likely out through All-Star break
Manager A.J. Hinch said he doesn't think Correa (ribs) will "factor into the major-league team" before the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as Correa has made little progress since landing on the injured list at the end of May with a cracked rib. The shortstop was originally handed a 4-to-6-week return timetable, and it sounds like he's trending towards a return near the back end of that timeline. With Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) also expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Jack Mayfield and Alex Bregman should continue to see the majority of time at shortstop for the Astros.
