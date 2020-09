Correa had X-rays on his left ankle come back negative Tuesday and was diagnosed with a bone bruise, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Correa sustained the injury during the sixth inning against the Rangers as he fouled a ball off his ankle, and he required assistance leaving the field. The 26-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.