Correa went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Correa has homered in back-to-back games and has three over his last six games, a span in which he's also recorded hits in all but one appearance. The star shortstop has been seeing the ball well of late and is hitting .350 on the month, a span in which he's also racked up six homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and a 13:14 BB:K across 16 games.