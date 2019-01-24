Astros' Carlos Correa: No longer dealing with back trouble
Correa said Thursday that his back feels 100 percent, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. "Not even a slight bother in my back," the shortstop said. "It's been feeling awesome."
This is certainly encouraging to hear, as Correa's struggles at the dish in 2018 can largely be attributed to lingering back and oblique injuries that he dealt with throughout the season. A healthy Correa will look to return to the elite form he displayed from 2015-2017 (.288/.366/.498), making him a prime buy-low candidate in 2019.
