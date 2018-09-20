Astros' Carlos Correa: Not feeling great

Manager A.J. Hinch said Correa is "not feeling great," Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch's vague comments seem to refer to the back injury that caused Correa to miss 36 games between June and August. Since Correa was activated from the disabled list, he's hitting .174 and slugging .223 (four extra-base hits) over 34 games. If Correa's batting struggles continue, the issue of confidence -- his and the manager's -- may creep in.

