Correa went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Two of the free passes were intentional, as San Diego elected to go after Chas McCormick and the bottom of the Houston order rather than deal with Correa. It all still counts in OBP leagues though, and over his last 14 games the shortstop is slashing .360/.475/.540 with two homers, seven RBI and 12 runs.