Astros' Carlos Correa: On track to return next weekend
Correa (ribs) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list when first eligible July 26, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Correa began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week and has gone 5-for-10 with a walk over his first three games while logging 12 total innings in the field at shortstop. He'll likely play a full game or two at Round Rock within the next several days in what would represent the final test to prove that the cracked rib that first sent him to the IL in late May is no longer a concern. The Astros already have a spot open on the 40-man roster for Correa after designating Tyler White for assignment following Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
