Astros' Carlos Correa: One streak snapped, another begins
Correa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Kansas City.
One day after his 16-game hit streak was snapped. Correa began a new one with his ninth homer of the season. He's homered in three of the previous four games. The shortstop, who was saddled with a back injury in 2018, is healthy again and barreling balls at 13.5 percent, which is leading to a career-best hard-hit rate of 47.6 percent, per Statcast.
