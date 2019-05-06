Astros' Carlos Correa: Opens scoring Sunday

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Correa's second-inning homer, his seventh, answered the Angels' run in the bottom of the first. It also extended his hitting streak to 15 games, during which he's slashing .306/.343/.629 with five homers, five doubles, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. The career .278-hitter is up to .291 over 117 at-bats.

