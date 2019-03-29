Astros' Carlos Correa: Out again Friday
Correa (neck) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Correa had neck stiffness crop up Tuesday and was unable to play in Thursday's season opener. The 24-year-old has remained optimistic he'll be able to play at some point during the four-game series against Tampa Bay, but it's unsurprising to see the Astros being cautious with his return to action after he didn't feel right when taking swings Thursday. Aledmys Diaz will grab another start at shortstop in his absence.
