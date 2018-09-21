Astros' Carlos Correa: Out again Friday

Correa remains out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The shortstop sits for the second straight game. He's been "not feeling great" according to manager A.J. Hinch, as evidenced by the fact that he's hit a very poor .174/.257/.223 since returning from a back injury Aug. 10. It's unclear whether or not he'll need an extended absence to get himself right. Alex Bregman will slide over to shortstop Friday, with J.D. Davis starting at third base.