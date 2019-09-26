Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Out again Thursday

Correa (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Correa will take a seat for the third straight day due to back tightness. The Astros are likely exercising caution with their starting shortstop, and he should be able to return to the starting lineup sometime over the weekend before the postseason begins.

