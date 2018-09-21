Astros' Carlos Correa: Out with sore back

Correa is dealing with back soreness and will be held out for the entire weekend series against the Angels, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Manager A.J. Hich noted Thursday that Correa wasn't feeling completely healthy, and it's since been announced that he won't play this weekend. The Astros are likely proceeding with caution with the playoffs right around the corner. More news on Correa's availability following this weekend should surface in the coming days.