Astros' Carlos Correa: Plates team's lone run

Correa went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Correa kicked off the scoring in this one with an RBI single to left field, though it was the Red Sox who would emerge victorious. He's slashing .295/.360/.547 with 11 homers and 35 RBI over 50 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories