Correa went 1-for-5 with a three-RBI double and a run scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Correa hit the bases-loaded double in the sixth inning to give the Astros a more comfortable lead. He then came around to score on a Kyle Tucker double to make it a 9-4 lead at the time. The 25-year-old Correa is slashing .295/.373/.438 with three homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and six doubles in 29 contests.