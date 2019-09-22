Astros' Carlos Correa: Playing time limited

Correa's exit in the sixth inning on Saturday against the Angels was part of the plan to limit his playing time to close the regular season, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After the game, manager A.J. Hinch said that the team planned to play Correa only six or seven innings due to his lack of a rehab assignment. Even with a more limited workload, Correa has been productive, collecting three hits and scoring three runs in his three games since being activated from the injured list.