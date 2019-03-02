Astros' Carlos Correa: Plays in consecutive games

Correa started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's game against St. Louis.

Correa, who was clearly hampered by a back issue late last season, played on consecutive days for the first time this spring. The next benchmark for the shortstop is playing the field on consecutive days. He's had two hits in 10 Grapefruit League at-bats with both hits going for extra bases.