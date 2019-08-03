Astros' Carlos Correa: Pops 14th homer

Correa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Correa did his damage in the fifth inning, taking Mariners reliever Reggie McClain deep to extend the Astros' lead to 8-0 at the time. The shortstop is up to 14 homers, 43 RBI and 30 runs scored in 57 games this season while producing a .285/.350/.542 line.