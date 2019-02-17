Astros' Carlos Correa: Practices yoga

Correa said he's participating in yoga three times a week to get more limber, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa was limited to 110 games in 2018 after spending six weeks on the injured list with a sore back. To combat continued back discomfort, the shortstop worked on back-strengthening exercises during the offseason, including yoga. He looked good during his first batting-practice session Saturday, squaring up several balls on the back fields at training camp. "I don't think last year I hit a baseball like that after I got hurt," Correa said. "It feels good to be back and be healthy." Coming off an All-Star campaign in 2017, Correa batted .239/.323/.405, which was heavily influenced by his .517 OPS in 133 at-bats following his return from the injury. "Last season is behind me, but I learned a lot from it," Correa said. "I learned so many things from my injury last year, and this year my main focus is I already showed up ready in spring training. I'm not going to overdo it and I'm going to go out there and do what's necessary so I perform on Opening Day and play in 160 games."