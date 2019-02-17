Astros' Carlos Correa: Practices yoga
Correa said he's participating in yoga three times a week to get more limber, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Correa was limited to 110 games in 2018 after spending six weeks on the injured list with a sore back. To combat continued back discomfort, the shortstop worked on back-strengthening exercises during the offseason, including yoga. He looked good during his first batting-practice session Saturday, squaring up several balls on the back fields at training camp. "I don't think last year I hit a baseball like that after I got hurt," Correa said. "It feels good to be back and be healthy." Coming off an All-Star campaign in 2017, Correa batted .239/.323/.405, which was heavily influenced by his .517 OPS in 133 at-bats following his return from the injury. "Last season is behind me, but I learned a lot from it," Correa said. "I learned so many things from my injury last year, and this year my main focus is I already showed up ready in spring training. I'm not going to overdo it and I'm going to go out there and do what's necessary so I perform on Opening Day and play in 160 games."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst