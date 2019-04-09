Astros' Carlos Correa: Provides game-winning hit

Correa went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Correa's dribbler up the first base line turned into his second single of the game and plated the winning the run. It was his third RBI in the last four games as the Astros are slowly breaking out of an early-season offensive funk.

