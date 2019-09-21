Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches seats twice

Correa went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Correa had his first hits since being activated off the injured list. Swatting a couple of homers suggests the back injury that sidelined him for a month is not a major concern. The Astros are expected to limit his playing time initially, but assuming he comes out of Friday's game without issue, Correa's scheduled to start Saturday, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.