Astros' Carlos Correa: Ready for rehab

Correa (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa will stick with the Express during their playoff run; if the team gets eliminated, the shortstop will continue rehabbing with High-A Fayetteville or play in simulated games to get back up to speed. His return date remains up in the air.

