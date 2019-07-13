Astros' Carlos Correa: Rehab assignment on tap

Correa (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Round Rock, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa was originally expected to start the rehab stint Wednesday or soon after, but he'll instead kick things off a couple days earlier. The 24-year-old isn't eligible to be activated until July 26 due to his recent move to the 60-day injured list, so there will be no rush in getting him back up to speed.

