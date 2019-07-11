Astros' Carlos Correa: Rehab starting next week

Correa (ribs) is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime around next Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has been out with a cracked rib since late May. The Astros haven't revealed how long he's expected to remain on a rehab assignment, but it seems likely that he'll be back at some point in late July.

