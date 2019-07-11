Astros' Carlos Correa: Rehab starting next week
Correa (ribs) is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime around next Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa has been out with a cracked rib since late May. The Astros haven't revealed how long he's expected to remain on a rehab assignment, but it seems likely that he'll be back at some point in late July.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Runs Tuesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Yet to resume activities•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Sidelined at least one month•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out 3-to-4 weeks with cracked rib•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Could miss time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...