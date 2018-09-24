Astros' Carlos Correa: Remains out Monday

Correa (back) is not yet back in the lineup Monday against Toronto, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa will sit for the fifth straight game while battling a back injury. It's unclear how much more time he'll need to miss. A back injury cost him 36 games over the summer and he hasn't looked like the same player since he returned, hitting just .174/.257/.223 in 34 games. The Astros can afford to be cautious with him, as they hold a 4.5-game lead over the Athletics with just seven games remaining. Alex Bregman will continue to start at shortstop Monday, with J.D. Davis at third base.