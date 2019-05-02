Astros' Carlos Correa: Resting in series finale

Correa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The star shortstop will pick up a scheduled rest day with the Astros concluding their series in Minnesota with a day game after a night contest. Alex Bregman will shift over from third base to cover Correa's usual spot in the field, opening up a spot in the lineup for Aledmys Diaz.